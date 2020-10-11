Ann Samaris enjoyed her last Sunday evening on earth doing what she loved… cheering on her beloved New England Patriots while surrounded by her three loving children. Carolyn went to be with her Heavenly Father, her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on September 21, 2020 after a tough battle with health complications sustained after a sudden fall. Carolyn was 86 years young and a proud 15-year resident of the City of Newburyport, MassachusettsCarolyn was born on February 2, 1934 in Lawrence, Massachusetts to the late Constant Calitri and Josephine Seccareccio. She had two siblings, the late Angeline Calitri and the late Joseph Calitri.After graduating from Methuen High School, Carolyn entered the Catherine Labouré School of Nursing - the first independent, regional, three-year diploma program in New England. She graduated as a Registered Nurse in 1954, and embarked upon a successful career of healing, helping and caring for others. She cherished her opportunity to serve at St. John's Hospital in Lowell, MA, where she performed exceptionally in many capacities for nearly 10 years. Once her children were grown, she returned to nursing at Steven's Hall Nursing Home in Andover, MA.Carolyn married her husband of 30 years, Peter Samaris, on October 11, 1964 until his passing on January 6, 1994. They so very much loved each other!Once married, Carolyn's passion turned immediately to nurturing her beloved family. This was no easy task…corralling her husband, her mother and three kids into a small 1930s era home with only three bedrooms and one – yes, one – bathroom! Truly, she was an incredible household manager, akin to a battlefield general! A focused and loving Mother, she raised her three children to be independent, compassionate, ambitious and of the highest character. Her devoted motherhood manifested in the notable success of the three siblings – a senior Army Officer, a multi-discipline Entrepreneur and an accomplished Physical Therapist turned Case Manager. She was extremely proud of the fact that none of her kids lived in her basement! Eventually, her greatest joy came from the gift of her four grandchildren, watching them grow, love and relate as only cousins will.Interestingly, Carolyn was raised from birth, and lived well into adulthood, at her family home on East Dracut Street in Methuen, Massachusetts. Then in marriage, she and her husband raised their own children there – three generations in one home - until the passing of her husband in 1994. With all the children now grown and independent, she moved into a lovely town home in Haverhill, Massachusetts.But, in 2005, she accomplished one of her "bucket list" items when she relocated to historic Newburyport, Massachusetts - into the new and beautiful Maritime Landing Condominium Complex. She loved to park her car by Newburyport Harbor, meander along the boardwalk and venture into town for a coffee, a snack and a stroll through the downtown shops and courtyards. Giving back to her community, she served selflessly for many years as a volunteer receptionist at Newburyport's Anna Jaques Hospital where she received numerous awards and laudatory recognition. She absolutely loved "her" Newburyport!Carolyn is survived by…Her son, Charles Peter Samaris and his wife Kathleen of Hollywood, Florida.Her daughter, Cynthia Ann Samaris and her husband Michael of Jersey City, New Jersey.Her daughter, Elaine Marie Harrington and her husband Michael of East Hampstead, New Hampshire.Her beloved grandchildren Violet Grace Fasciano (8), Michael Peter Fasciano (15), Nicholas Peter Harrington (15), and Matthew James Harrington (22).Carolyn desired a small, closed Memorial Service surrounded only by her Family.Carolyn's family requests that, rather than sending flowers, donations be made to the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA) at…Or…MSPCA-AngellAttn: Donations350 South Huntington AveBoston, MA 02130617-541-5046