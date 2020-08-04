of Roslindale, formerly of Stoughton, passed away peacefully on July 23, 2020, at the age of 90. Born in Johnston, South Carolina on August 22, 1929 to the late Joshua Powell, Sr. and Allean (Hamilton) Powell. In her earlier years, Corrie worked at B.F. Goodrich in the Watertown Arsenal for 25 year. She then worked for the United States Postal Service for over 30 years at the GMF where she was known as "Supervisor Bowen", until retirement. Corrie loved to spend time in her garden while tending to her beautiful flowers. She enjoyed shopping, especially with her granddaughters. Corrie cherished the time she spent with her family. She will truly be missed by all, especially for her smile and kindness. Beloved wife of the late Ralph W. Bowen, Sr. Loving mother of Donna R. Arnold of Stoughton and the late Donald Bowen and Ralph Bowen, Jr. Mother-in-law of the late Walter Arnold. Devoted sister of Roosevelt Powell and his wife Sarah of Chancellor, AL and the late Joshua Powell, Joseph Powell and Willis Cheatham. Corrie is survived by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, as well as, many nieces, nephews and friends. In keeping with the Covid-19 guidelines, which include face coverings, social distancing and wait times in line due to temporary limited capacity, a visitation period will be held on Tuesday, August 4th, from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM immediately followed by a Private Funeral Service in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 No. Main St. (RT. 28), Randolph. Burial will follow in Central Cemetery, Randolph. For directions or to leave a sympathy message, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com
