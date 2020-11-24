1/1
Carroll Giroux
L. Giroux, of Natick (formerly of Maine), died peacefully at home on November 18th. Carroll was a devoted and loving husband to Susan (Railo) Giroux. He was the son of the late Dan and Myrtle (Burns) Giroux of Maine. A loving brother and in-law to Paul Giroux and his wife Norma of Fairfield ME, Timothy Giroux and his wife Debbie of Palm Springs CA, Judy Andrews of Tarpon Springs FL and Eleanor Giroux of Zeblin NC. Also to the late Jackie and Bud Downing of Andover CT, Pat and Joe Poulin of Winslow ME, Donna and Harvey Robinson of Bolton CT and Dean Giroux of Zeblin CT. Carroll was also a wonderful brother in law to Karen Golden and Michael Frasso of Waltham, Jim and Nancy Golden of Framingham, Chris and Christine Golden of Holbrook and Kerry and Tom OBrien of VA. Carroll is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Carroll had a successful 44 year career, working for IBM as well as Eastman Kodak, in which he developed many life long friendships. He was a loving pet owner to his best bud "Sporti". Being an avid gardener, ship builder and photographer kept him busy. His favorite hobbies also included traveling for many years, coin collecting, hunting and bowling. Carroll was a devoted season ticket holder to the Red Sox. He will always be remembered for his famous "apple butter" parties and many other family gatherings in the backyard. He will be forever in our hearts and greatly missed.

Donations may be made to Good Shepherd Community Care, 90 Wells Ave. Newton MA 02459.

A service may be held at a future date.

www.lehmanreen.com



View the online memorial for Carroll Giroux

Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lehman, Reen, McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
(617) 782-1000
