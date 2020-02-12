Boston Herald Notices
Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
971 Saratoga Street
East Boston, MA 02128
(617) 569-0990
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
971 Saratoga Street
East Boston, MA 02128
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
8:30 AM
Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
971 Saratoga Street
East Boston, MA 02128
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Brooks St
East Boston, MA
Entombment
Following Services
Woodlawn Mausoleum
Everett, MA
Caterina (Terreto) Nicosia


1936 - 2020
Caterina (Terreto) Nicosia Notice
of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away at the age of 83 on February 10th, after a brief illness, surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife of the late Giuseppe Nicosia. Devoted mother of Salvatore Nicosia and his wife Jennifer of Peabody and Lorenzo Nicosia and his wife Maureen of Saugus. Dear sister of Santa Nicosia and her late husband Nunzio and Josephine Pianpiano and the late Joseph of Wilmington. Cherished grandmother of Michael and Kayla Nicosia. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Family and friends will honor Caterina's life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga St., East Boston on Thursday February 13th from 4:00PM to 8:00PM and again on Friday morning at 8:30AM before leaving in funeral procession to Sacred Heart Church Brooks St., East Boston for a 10:00AM funeral mass in celebration of Caterina's life. Services will conclude with Caterina being entombed with her beloved husband Giuseppe at Woodlawn Mausoleum Everett, MA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Prospect House Activities Fund 420 Reservoir Ave. Revere, MA 02151.

For more info or to send an online condolence visit ruggieromh.com



Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 12, 2020
