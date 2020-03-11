|
|
of Abington, March 10, age 82, Loving wife of the late Robert W. Mullen; amazing mother to Donald Mullen of Abington, Brian Mullen of Avon, Maryann Farris of Rockland, Anthony Mullen of TX, and Kimberly Phinney and husband Anthony of E. Bridgewater; Beloved grandmother of Declan and Max Mullen, Noah and Quinn Phinney, and the late Ashton Phinney; Loving sister of the late Marie Campbell; Also, survived by daughter-in-law Elina Mullen.
Catherine enjoyed spending quality time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
A Funeral Service will be held at the Quealy & Son Funeral Home 116 Adams Street, Abington Saturday March 14 at 11am. Visitation Friday 4 to 8pm. Interment will be private. For directions and online guestbook www.quealyandson.com
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 11, 2020