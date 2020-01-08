|
of Salem, formerly of South Boston, age 76, passed away peacefully January 3, 2020. Catherine is survived by her daughter, Karen Costello & husband Drew of Salem, her son, Gregory Shidler Sr & wife Kathleen of Peabody, her 7 grandchildren, Leo Shidler, Kaitlyn Cordaro & husband Matt, Alyssa Lima & husband Mike, Greg Shidler Jr, Devon Costello, Michael MacMillan & Andrew MacMillan, her great-grandson Camden, her sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Micciche, her brother, Leo Fuce Jr. & wife Nancy, several nieces, nephews and her former husband J. Lou Shidler of Salem. She was the mother of the late Pamela Shidler. Relatives & friends are invited to her funeral service which will be held at Center Church, 24 Washington St., Peabody, Saturday, Jan. 11th at 11:15 A.M. Visiting hours in the church prior to the service from 10 to 11 A.M. Assisting the family with the arrangements is The O'Donnell Funeral Home, 84 Washington Sq., (at Salem Common) Salem. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Catherine's memory to Cathy's Vests for K9s, www.gofundme.com/f/cathys-vests-for-k9s. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.odonnellfuneralservice.com
