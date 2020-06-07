Catherine D.(Davenport) Kelley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
of Belmont, June 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Kelley Sr. Loving mother of Robert J. Kelley Jr. and his wife Diane and Kevin P. Kelley. Predeceased by her infant son William David Kelley and daughter Carol Ann Kelley. Daughter of the late Austin and Elizabeth Davenport. Loving grandmother of Ryan Kelley, Shawn Kelley, Shane Kelley, Michael Kelley and his fiancee Gemma Meyette, Carolyn Rochalski and Kayla Rochalski. Sister of Betty Murphy, Maryann Foose, John Davenport, Mary Davenport and the late Thomas Davenport, Michael Davenport and Austin Davenport. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours in the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Road, BELMONT on Sunday June 7 from 1:00 - 4:00 PM. Due to the current precautions surrounding COVID-19, only 10 people will be allowed in the building at a time, masks are required and bring your own pen if you wish to sign the guest book. A private graveside Service will be held in the Belmont Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to Beth Israel Lahey Health at Home One Arsenal Market Place Watertown, MA. 02472. Online guest book at www.brownandhickey.com.



View the online memorial for Catherine D.(Davenport) Kelley

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
617-484-2534
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved