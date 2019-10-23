Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hurley Funeral Home
127 S. Franklin St. (Rt 37)
Holbrook, MA 02343
(781) 767-0020
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hurley Funeral Home
127 S. Franklin St. (Rt 37)
Holbrook, MA 02343
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
9:45 AM
Hurley Funeral Home
127 S. Franklin St. (Rt 37)
Holbrook, MA 02343
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph's Church
Holbrook, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Hunt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine L. (Camacho) Hunt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine L. (Camacho) Hunt Notice
of Holbrook passed away October 20, 2019 at the age of 86. Catherine was a devoted wife, beautiful mother and sister, and wonderful grandmother. She fostered dozens of children in need. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an active and faithful member of St. Joseph's Church. She was very well-known as a great cook and welcomed anyone and everyone who came to her table. Catherine's favorite hobbies were Bingo, playing cards, and shopping.

Beloved wife of the late Paul J. Hunt. Loving mother of Paul Hunt, William Hunt, Catherine Chaisson, David Hunt, Bernard Strickland, Paula Hunt, and the late Mark Hunt. Daughter of the late Julio and Hazel (Anooshian) Camacho. Dear sister of Joan Cordell, Julie Camacho, and the late Julio Camacho. Cherished grandmother of 13 grandchildren and the late Bobby Chaisson and great-grandmother of 11 great-grandchildren and the late Nikolas Casna. Also survived by her daughters-in-law Jean, Kris, and Irene Hunt, and sons-in-law Frederick Nordahl and Robert Chaisson.

Funeral from the Hurley Funeral Home, 127 So. Franklin St. (Rt. 37), Holbrook on Friday, October 25th at 9:45am followed by a mass at St. Joseph's Church in Holbrook at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held Thursday, October 24th from 5-8pm. Interment Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. For online guestbook and directions please visit us at our website, www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.



View the online memorial for Catherine L., Hunt (Camacho)
Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now