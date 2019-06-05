|
passed away peacefully on Friday, May 31, 2019. She lived most of her life in Lawrence, but grew up around the world, while traveling with her family during her father's military career.
Catherine was a lifelong student and obtained two Masters Degrees, one from Worcester State College and one from Emerson College. She was a lover of film in all its forms. She is fondly remembered as Aunty-Aunty, Aunty-Sister, and just Cath. When not spending time with her family and friends or hiking and riding her motorcycle, Catherine loved to work on all sorts of crafts, from stained glass to bead work.
She is survived by her mother, Catherine A. Carey; sister, Cheryl and her husband, Joe O'Neill; brother, Marc and his wife, Carmen (Vazquez) Carey; niece, Channa O'Neill and her husband, Hady Saade; nephew, Joseph O'Neill; and her niece, Hannah Carey. She is predeceased by her father, Paul T. Carey.
Her family would like to thank the staff at High Pointe House in Haverhill, MA for the wonderful and warm care they provided Catherine.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend calling hours on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 AM at Cataudella Funeral Home, 126 Pleasant Valley St., Methuen. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM in the funeral home chapel. For directions or to send condolences, please visit www.cataudellafh.com.
Published in Boston Herald on June 5, 2019