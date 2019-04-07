Boston Herald Notices
Hallett Funeral Home
273 Station Avenue
South Yarmouth, MA 02664
(508) 398-2285
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hallett Funeral Home
273 Station Avenue
South Yarmouth, MA 02664
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Cape Church
468 Stony Brook Rd
Brewster, MA
89 of Dennis died April 5, 2019. Wife of the late John F. Herlihy. Mother of two sons, John of Thornton, NH and James of South Africa; a daughter, Cathyann Hansen of Dennis; seven grandchildren, Sean, Meghan and Rebecca Hansen, Emma, Anna, Andrew, and Timothy Herlihy; a brother, Paul Hutchinson of Westwood; and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by beloved brothers, Arthur and John Hutchinson and James Kelley. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday April 11 in Our Lady of the Cape Church, 468 Stony Brook Rd., Brewster. Interment will follow in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Visiting hours will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday April 10 in the Hallett Funeral Home, 273 Station Ave., South Yarmouth. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Center, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215. www.hallettfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/catherine-m-herlihy-hutchinson
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 7, 2019
