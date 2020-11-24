1/
Catherine Riva
Catherine M. (Costello) of Dorchester passed away peacefully on November 22, 2020 surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Albert L. Riva. Loving mother of Maryann Riva of Weymouth, Alberta Bermingham & Peter Wiencko of Pembroke, Joseph & his wife Sue of TX, Mario & his wife Annie of Canton, Albert Riva & Angela Critelli of Quincy, Risa Riva of Dorchester, Rita Murphy & her husband John of Quincy, Angela Seelig & her husband Joe of Weymouth, and the late Catherine Riva. Cherished grandmother of Christina Bermingham-Tulum, Caitlin Watson, Nicole Ortiz, Patricia Boone, Cassandra Riva, Daniel Murphy, Andrew Riva, and her great grandchildren Oliver Tulum, Everett Tulum, Eleanor Boone, Olivia Ortiz, George Ortiz, and Liam Watson. Daughter of the late William & Mary (Dillon) Costello. Also survived by many caring nieces. Predeceased by her dear siblings and nephews.

Catherine was a proud graduate of St. Peter and St. Paul High School in 1945 and of UMASS Boston in 1991.

Visitation in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.) DORCHESTER, Wednesday morning from 9:30-10:30 am followed by a private Funeral Mass in St. Brendan's Church. Due to the ongoing health crisis, facemasks and proper social distancing will be required.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Catherine may be made to St. Brendan's School or to Season's Hospice. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. For directions & expressions of sympathy,

www.oconnorandson.com



Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
(617) 282-5564
