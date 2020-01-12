Boston Herald Notices
Brady & Fallon Funeral Home
10 Tower Street
Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
(617) 524-0861
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brady & Fallon Funeral Home
10 Tower Street
Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:30 AM
The Basilica of Our Lady of Perpetual Help - Mission Church
1575 Tremont St
Roxbury, MA
View Map
Catherine T. "Dolly" Hoey
of Millis, formerly of Hyde Park and Mission Hill, passed on January 9, 2020 after a long illness. Beloved wife of Joseph T. Hoey. Loving mother of Maryann MacEachern and her husband Dennis of Plymouth, Joanne McLaughlin of Walpole and Cathijean O'Connor and her husband Eric of Canton. Dear Grandmother of Dennis, Joseph, Michael, Ceili, William, Kaitlyn and Matthew. Great Grandmother of Jacob. Daughter of the late Ralph & Catherine (Fuccillo) Moriello. Sister of Patricia Calderone and her husband Lawrence of Millis and the late Michael and Judith Moriello. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours at the Brady & Fallon Funeral Home 10 Tower St. Opp. Forest Hills MBTA Station) Jamaica Plain on Tuesday January 14 from 4-8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at The Basilica of Our Lady of Perpetual Help - Mission Church 1575 Tremont St. Roxbury on Wednesday January 15 at 10:30AM. Relatives and Friends are invited. Interment St. Michael Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Catherine's name may be made to The 300 5th Ave Ste 6, Waltham, MA 02451. For guestbook condolences visit www.bradyfallon.com



Published in Boston Herald on Jan. 12, 2020
