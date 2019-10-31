|
71 years of age. Of Revere formerly of Charlestown & Everett passed unexpectedly October 25, 2019 surrounded by her loving family & friends. Loving mother to William "Billy" Allwood & the late Amanda & Andrew Allwood. Devoted sister of Edward Flynn & wife Nancy & the late Thomas J. Flynn Jr. & surviving wife Chickie. Loving aunt to John Ryan, Jacquelyn & husband Christopher, Jannine, Christopher & wife Carey, Brayden, Camron, Melanie & Sammy. Dear friend of Millie Cardello & David Pretti & Rosie Jumper. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Charlene's Funeral on Monday at 10 AM. from The Carr Funeral Home 220 Bunker Hill St. CHARLESTOWN followed by her Funeral Mass in St. Francis De Sales Church Charlestown at 11 AM. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Visiting hours Sunday 2 - 6 PM. in the funeral home. President of Everett Emblem Club # 32. In lieu of flowers kindly make a memorial donation in Charlene's name to The Charlestown Boys & Girls Club, 15 Green St. Charlestown, MA. 02129. For obituary, directions & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com
