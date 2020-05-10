Charles A. Goodale
of Westminster formerly of Newton passed away on Saturday May 2 at the age of 83.

Born in Waltham to the late Charles and Helen (Shields) Goodale he was the husband of the late E.Janice (Kelty) and devoted father of Kerrie Gorgone and her husband Robert of Marlborough, Jacqueline O'Toole and her husband Tom of Westminster, Stephanie O'Neil and her husband Mark of Waltham and eight grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving companion Evelyn Albert of Westminster. He is the dear brother of Carol Rhodes of Tampa, FL and the late Dorothy Carroll, Marjorie McLean,

Harold Goodale, Elizabeth Barnes, Joan O'Halloran and Nancy Ober.

Charles was a proud veteran of the US Army National Guard. He served the city of Newton as a Police Officer for eighteen years, was a lifetime member of the Newton YMCA, an avid golfer and lover of Boston sports.

Private funeral services will be held followed by interment in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. A memorial visitation and Mass will be planned for later this spring.

Burke & Blackington Funeral Home

BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com



View the online memorial for Charles A. Goodale, Jr.


Published in Boston Herald on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Burke & Blackington Funeral Home
1479 Washington St
West Newton, MA 02465
(617) 527-0986
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
Kerrie,Jack & Steph,
Thank You Stephanie for bringing Charlie in to see me a couple months ago!
It was such a pleasure to see him. His great smile! Always looking the same as 250 Webster.
What a great man, dad , neighbor. I have such great memories, that I will cherish. My heart aches with yours. I love you girls ,and hope to see you in the future. If there is anything I can do, give me a call. Hugs

Love,
Janet Ferguson & Family
May 9, 2020
May 9, 2020
Kerrie ,Jackie & Steph,

You were truly blessed With A great dad.
A very Handsome one at that... growing up together with you all was one of the best parts of my childhood. Your Dad would always welcome us neighborhood kids. May he RIP with Your Mom. Thinking of all of you and keeping you in my Prayers. Much Love.

Donna McCann Taylor
May 8, 2020
Dear, Kerry, Jackie & Steph,
So sorry to read of your dads passing. He was such a nice guy. Smith ave was never the same after you all moved away. Now all of us have moved away, but took all our wonderful memories with us.
May God help you to heal the pain and leave you with all those happy memories.
Debra Cononico
