of Westminster formerly of Newton passed away on Saturday May 2 at the age of 83.Born in Waltham to the late Charles and Helen (Shields) Goodale he was the husband of the late E.Janice (Kelty) and devoted father of Kerrie Gorgone and her husband Robert of Marlborough, Jacqueline O'Toole and her husband Tom of Westminster, Stephanie O'Neil and her husband Mark of Waltham and eight grandchildren.He is survived by his loving companion Evelyn Albert of Westminster. He is the dear brother of Carol Rhodes of Tampa, FL and the late Dorothy Carroll, Marjorie McLean,Harold Goodale, Elizabeth Barnes, Joan O'Halloran and Nancy Ober.Charles was a proud veteran of the US Army National Guard. He served the city of Newton as a Police Officer for eighteen years, was a lifetime member of the Newton YMCA, an avid golfer and lover of Boston sports.Private funeral services will be held followed by interment in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. A memorial visitation and Mass will be planned for later this spring.Burke & Blackington Funeral Home