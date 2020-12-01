90, Of Andover formerly of Somerville, November 23, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Helen C. (Devereaux) Pike for 59 loving years. Loving and devoted father of Patricia A. Saunders and her husband Charles of N. Chelmsford, William M. Pike and his wife Toni of FL, Christine E. Hardy and her husband James of Barnstead, NH, and Cassandra L. Emond and her husband Kevin of FL. Brother of the late Francis Pike. Lovingly referred to as Beepa by his 6 loving grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Veteran, US Navy, Korean War. Past Commander American Legion Post 19, Somerville. Funeral services will be private. For more information visit dohertyfuneralservice.com
