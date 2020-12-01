Helen and Charlie we have shared a lifetime together. We miss you both but be rest assured you will always be etched in the hearts of my family. Your legacy is left in your children. They still share that bond that you have created. Family meant everything to you both and always will. Helen your chocolate chip cookies live on . Beepa your assistant will try to carry on but can never fill your shoes. Take care god bless. We'll probably see you sooner than later. Uncle Butch and Aunty Patsy

Patricia Devereaux

Family