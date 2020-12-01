1/1
Charles A. Pike
1930 - 2020
90, Of Andover formerly of Somerville, November 23, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Helen C. (Devereaux) Pike for 59 loving years. Loving and devoted father of Patricia A. Saunders and her husband Charles of N. Chelmsford, William M. Pike and his wife Toni of FL, Christine E. Hardy and her husband James of Barnstead, NH, and Cassandra L. Emond and her husband Kevin of FL. Brother of the late Francis Pike. Lovingly referred to as Beepa by his 6 loving grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Veteran, US Navy, Korean War. Past Commander American Legion Post 19, Somerville. Funeral services will be private. For more information visit dohertyfuneralservice.com.



View the online memorial for Charles A. Pike

Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc - Somerville
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
November 30, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of Patricia Devereaux. Group of 10 Memorial Trees Planted In Loving Memory of Charles A. Pike.
Patricia Devereaux
November 29, 2020
Helen and Charlie we have shared a lifetime together. We miss you both but be rest assured you will always be etched in the hearts of my family. Your legacy is left in your children. They still share that bond that you have created. Family meant everything to you both and always will. Helen your chocolate chip cookies live on . Beepa your assistant will try to carry on but can never fill your shoes. Take care god bless. We'll probably see you sooner than later. Uncle Butch and Aunty Patsy
Patricia Devereaux
Family
November 28, 2020
So sorry for your loss.
Nancy Bucko
Friend
November 28, 2020
My Deepest Condolences To The Entire Family. What A Husband, Father, Grandfather & Friend. So Kind, Genuine & Loving To All Who Had The Pleasure Of Knowing Him. Charlie, You’ll Be Deeply Missed By Many But Your Love & Legacy Will Always Be Remembered & Cherished. Makes Me Smile At This Difficult Time Knowing Your Back Beside Your Helen .... Rest Peacefully XO
Eileen Silvestrone
Friend
November 28, 2020
So sorry to hear about your dad I send my deepest sympathy and prayers to you all remember all the good times at Post 19 and camp again sorry to hear about your loss
Sherrill Crosby
Friend
November 28, 2020
Rest In Peace, Charlie! We always enjoyed camping with the Pikes. You will surely be missed!
Jack and Barbara Osterfield
Friend
November 28, 2020
Patte, Billy, Chrissy and Casey. We are sorry to hear about your dad. He was a devoted father to each of you. Hold your special memories close. Sending a hug. Love,
Rhonda and Bill Granchelli
Rhonda Granchelli
Family
