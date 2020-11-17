Charles J. Jr., of East Boston, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday morning, November 14, 2020 at the age of 76. Beloved husband of over fifty-eight years to Angela (Chianca) DiPerri. Devoted father of Cheryl DiPerri of Winthrop, Deanna Cutlip and husband Richie of Everett, and Lori Lockhead and husband Kevin of East Boston. Dear brother of the late Sandra Lewis Roberto, the late Paula Desimone and surviving husband Anthony of Revere. Cherished grandfather of Kevin, Michael, Kenneth and John Lockhead, Randi, Richie and Jessica Cutlip, Joseph and Matthew Powers, and Danielle DiPerri. Adored great-grandfather of Angelina Powers. Also survived by his many loving nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will honor Charles's life by gathering in the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga Street, (Orient Heights) East Boston on Wednesday, November 18th from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and again on Thursday morning at 8:30 before leaving in procession to Sacred Heart Church, Brooks Street, East Boston for a funeral mass in celebration of his life at 10:00 A.M. Committal services will be private.
Charles was a member of the MBTA Local 589. In honoring Mr. DiPerri's life, memorial donations may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children
, 51 Blossom Street, Boston, MA 02114. Face coverings are required to be worn and social distancing measures are encouraged.
For more info www.ruggieromh.com View the online memorial for Charles DiPerri, Jr.