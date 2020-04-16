Boston Herald Notices
Charles H. Hoy Jr.

Charles H. Hoy Jr. Notice
of Holbrook, formerly of Dorchester, passed away unexpectedly April 13, 2020 at the age of 79. Beloved husband of Janice (Beaudoin) Hoy. Loving father of Christopher Hoy and his wife Lauren of Holbrook. Cherished grandfather of Samantha. Dear brother of Virginia M. (Hoy) Cullivan. Son of the late Charles and Bertha Hoy. Also survived by many much-loved friends and relatives.

Charlie worked as a bus driver for the City of Boston. He was very involved, for many years, with the Dorchester Little League, Cedar Grove (Dorchester) Youth Hockey and the Greater Boston Junior Bruins. Charlie was always so proud of the kids he coached on all of those teams. He loved spending time with Samantha, including attending her soccer games. 

A celebration of Charlie's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements handled by the Hurley Funeral Home, Holbrook. For online guestbook and directions please visit, www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 16, 2020
