|
|
Balfe of Norwood passed away on December 23, 2019 at the age of 82. Beloved husband of Gudrun (Dippel) Hess. Devoted father of John Hess and his wife Robin of Beverly and Katherina "Kathy" Riley of Norwood. Brother of Carolyn Kelleher of Braintree. Cherished grandfather of 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews. Son of the late Charles and Madeline (Casey) Hess. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 5-7pm at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., Norwood. At the request of the family all other services will be private. US Army Veteran.
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
www.KRAW-KORNACKFUNERALHOME.COM
FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED
781-762-0482
View the online memorial for CHARLES, HESS
Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 26, 2019