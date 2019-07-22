|
|
Of Danvers, formerly of W. Peabody, age 79, passed away on July 18th from a brief illness. Loving father of James & Janine Oliveri of Danvers, Lisa Burns of Beverly, Kim & Daryl Brilliant of Georgetown. Cherished grandfather of eight grandchildren, Brandi and James Oliveri Jr., Cameron and Michael Burns and their late brother Marc Burns, Olivia Brilliant, Ashley Bergeron and Shawn Medeiros and two great-grandchildren Ayden Bergeron & Ava Medeiros. Dear brother of Lillian Devin of Norwell, Peter Oliveri of Plymouth, Tom Oliveri of Methuen. Served in The Air National Guard and was a Vietnam Veteran. Past president of North Shore Corvettes, member of the K of C, & the Crystal Community Club, Wakefield, MA. At the family's request, services are private. Donations in his memory can be made to: , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005; or online via . For condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com.
Published in Boston Herald on July 22, 2019