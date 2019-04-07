|
84 of Franklin, formerly of Medfield. Passed away on April 2, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Edith Fernald. Survived by his children Charlotte Maliff and her husband Ed Sheehey of Franklin, Chuck Fernald and his wife Teresa of Franklin, Grandfather to Abby Maliff and Chuckie and Corrin Fernald. Brother to Katherine Sarkisian, Robert and Malcolm Fernald and uncle to many. Charlie worked for the Boston Herald for 25 years and finished his career as a real estate broker in Medfield. Charlie also served his county in the United States Army. Visiting hours are Thursday April 11th from 6-8pm at the Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home in Medfield. Funeral Friday 11am, at Vine Lake Cemetery in Medfield. http://www.lastingmemories.com/charles-m-fernald
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 7, 2019