Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
15 Miller Street
Medfield, MA 02052
(508) 359-2000
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
15 Miller Street
Medfield, MA 02052
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Vine Lake Cemetery
Medfield, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Fernald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles M. Fernald

Notice Condolences Flowers

Charles M. Fernald Notice
84 of Franklin, formerly of Medfield. Passed away on April 2, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Edith Fernald. Survived by his children Charlotte Maliff and her husband Ed Sheehey of Franklin, Chuck Fernald and his wife Teresa of Franklin, Grandfather to Abby Maliff and Chuckie and Corrin Fernald. Brother to Katherine Sarkisian, Robert and Malcolm Fernald and uncle to many. Charlie worked for the Boston Herald for 25 years and finished his career as a real estate broker in Medfield. Charlie also served his county in the United States Army. Visiting hours are Thursday April 11th from 6-8pm at the Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home in Medfield. Funeral Friday 11am, at Vine Lake Cemetery in Medfield. http://www.lastingmemories.com/charles-m-fernald
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
Download Now