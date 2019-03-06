|
|
LYNN- 80, of Lynn, MA, formerly of Salem and Malden, passed away, Friday, March 1, 2019 at Salem Hospital. Charles was the beloved husband of the late Shelley (Faulling) Zimmerman with whom he shared 19 years of marriage. Born in Jamaica Plain, the son of the late Frederick and Chantel (Hubbard) Zimmerman. Charles was the loving father of Karen Janeiro and her husband, Joseph of Melrose, Deborah Marchant and her fianc?, Eric Spohr of Haverhill, Raymond Zimmerman and his fianc?, Donna Wade of Malden, and Ronald Zimmerman of Chelsea; the cherished grandfather of Robert Hubauer, III and his wife, Karlene of Virginia, Jennifer Williams and her fianc?, James Stolle of South Carolina , Joseph and Jarrett Janeiro of Melrose, Nathanial Lees of New Hampshire, Veronica Lees and her fianc?, Chris LaBranche of Peabody, Schayne Lees and his domestic partner, Sarah Ebersole of Colorado, Marrissa Melo and her husband, Chris of Peabody, Vanessa Beck and her husband, Shane of Kentucky, Christina Hunt and her husband John of Lynn; the adoring great-grandfather of Victoria, Dylan, Bryce and Emmalynn Hubauer, Megan Williams and Lainey Beck; the dear brother of Pauline McGadden and her husband, Chris of New Hampshire, Maryann Robinson and her husband, Jack of New Hampshire, Frederick Zimmerman and his partner, Karen, Joan Crawson of Lowell, and the late Robert and Raymond Zimmerman and Elaine Buccio; his former wife, Carole (Johnston) Zimmerman of Malden; and the uncle of several nieces and nephews.Charles was raised in Malden and graduated from Malden High School, Class of 1956. He served in the U.S. Airforce as an Air Policeman during the Vietnam War. He also served in the Massachusetts National Guard Airforce Reseves for over 25 years and was called into active service in Turkey during Operation Desert Storm. He was a general contractor and also worked for GE in Lynn for over 25 years. He loved to spend time with his family and tell stories about his days in the military. He also loved caring for his dog, Dolly. Visiting hours will be held at Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home, 157 Maple St. Lynn on Friday, March 8th from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. His funeral will be held from the funeral home on Saturday, March 9th, at 8:00 a.m. followed at 9:00 a.m. by a Funeral Mass at St. Pius V Church, Lynn. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Salem. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the , 3 Speen St , Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701 or via . To share a memory or leave online condolences, please visit www.cuffemcginn.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/charles-richard-zimmerman
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 6, 2019