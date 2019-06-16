Home

Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint John the Baptist Church
44 School Street
Quincy, MA
of Scituate, formerly of West Quincy, died Wednesday June 12, 2019. Beloved son of the late Charles and Mary L. (Woods) Roberts. Brother of the late William H. Roberts of West Roxbury. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, Monday June 17 at 10:00 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Interment Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy. In lieu of flowers, donations in Charles' memory may be made to ., 260 Cochituate Rd #200, Framingham, MA 01701. For information, www.dolanfuneral.com.



Published in Boston Herald on June 16, 2019
