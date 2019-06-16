|
of Scituate, formerly of West Quincy, died Wednesday June 12, 2019. Beloved son of the late Charles and Mary L. (Woods) Roberts. Brother of the late William H. Roberts of West Roxbury. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, Monday June 17 at 10:00 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Interment Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy. In lieu of flowers, donations in Charles' memory may be made to ., 260 Cochituate Rd #200, Framingham, MA 01701. For information, www.dolanfuneral.com.
Published in Boston Herald on June 16, 2019