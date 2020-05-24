Charlie Bruno
age 87, of Arlington formerly of the North End passed away peacefully on May 19, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Barbara (Leonard) Bruno. Loving son of the late Biagio Bruno and Mary (Galino). Devoted father of Marie LaCour of Arlington, Charles Bruno and his wife Mary of Newton, Mark Bruno and Suzanne Parish of Arlington. Dear brother of Michael Bruno and his wife Nancy of Bonita Springs , FL. Beloved nephew of Joseph Bruno of Billerica and Winchester. Adoring grandfather of Monique LaCour, Joni Bruno, Valerie Bruno, Seamus Bruno and Liam Bruno. Adoring great grandfather of Delphi and Leo Beesley. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Charles was a US Army Veteran, serving during the Korean War. He will be laid to rest in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington, Funeral Services are private at this time. A Celebration of Charle's life will be held for family and friends, date and time to be announced. For more information and guestbook please visit: dohertyfuneralservice.com.



Published in Boston Herald on May 24, 2020.
