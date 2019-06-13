|
63, of Melrose, formerly of Somerville. Passed away suddenly on June 10, 2019. Beloved husband of 33 years to Lydia R. (Zafferano). Son of the late Phyllis (Hamilton) and Nicholas Ciccone. Loving father of Charles N. Ciccone, his wife Jaclyn of Wakefield and Gina A. Ciccone of Revere. Brother of Nancy Cassidy of Somerville and her late husband William, Nicholas T. Ciccone, Jr. of Somerville, John Ciccone and his wife Susan of Malden. Proud grandfather of Derek and Kyle Ciccone. Also survived by many dear nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Calling Hours at the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) Somerville, Friday 4-7 pm. Interment is private. Late veteran US Navy, Retired employee of MBTA, Former coach of Melrose Youth Baseball. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Charlie's name to the , 300 5th Ave., suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451. For more information please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com.
Published in Boston Herald on June 13, 2019