|
|
Of Salem, Dec. 2, 2019, survived by her mother, Cheryl (Wagner) Kenney Cordeiro of Gloucester, her father, Robert Kenney Sr. of Revere, her sisters, Christine Kenney Burnham of Salem, Jennifer Kenney of Salisbury and Kimberly Kenney of Everett, her brother, Robert Kenney Jr. of Beverly, her nephews, Matthew Burnham, Cody Goodwin, Jacob Goodwin, Brady Goodwin and Robert Kenney III, her paternal grandmother, Catherine Kenney of East Boston and many aunts, uncles and friends. She was the granddaughter of the late Anna LeClair and William Kenney. Her funeral will be held from the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St., (rte 62) Danvers, Wednesday, Dec. 11th at 10 AM, followed by her funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Annunciation Church, Conant St., Danvers, at 11 AM. Relatives & friends invited. Committal service will be held at the Chapel at Harmony Grove Cemetery, Grove St., Salem. Visiting hours Tuesday, Dec. 10th from 4 to 8 PM. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.odonnellfuneralservice.com
View the online memorial for Cheryl Ann, KENNEY
Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 8, 2019