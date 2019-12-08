Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home
167 Maple Street
Danvers, MA 01923
(978) 774-6600
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home
167 Maple Street
Danvers, MA 01923
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home
167 Maple Street
Danvers, MA 01923
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Annunciation Church
Conant St
Danvers, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cheryl Kenney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheryl Ann Kenney


1980 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cheryl Ann Kenney Notice
Of Salem, Dec. 2, 2019, survived by her mother, Cheryl (Wagner) Kenney Cordeiro of Gloucester, her father, Robert Kenney Sr. of Revere, her sisters, Christine Kenney Burnham of Salem, Jennifer Kenney of Salisbury and Kimberly Kenney of Everett, her brother, Robert Kenney Jr. of Beverly, her nephews, Matthew Burnham, Cody Goodwin, Jacob Goodwin, Brady Goodwin and Robert Kenney III, her paternal grandmother, Catherine Kenney of East Boston and many aunts, uncles and friends. She was the granddaughter of the late Anna LeClair and William Kenney. Her funeral will be held from the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St., (rte 62) Danvers, Wednesday, Dec. 11th at 10 AM, followed by her funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Annunciation Church, Conant St., Danvers, at 11 AM. Relatives & friends invited. Committal service will be held at the Chapel at Harmony Grove Cemetery, Grove St., Salem. Visiting hours Tuesday, Dec. 10th from 4 to 8 PM. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.odonnellfuneralservice.com



View the online memorial for Cheryl Ann, KENNEY
Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cheryl's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -