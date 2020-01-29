Boston Herald Notices
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
551 Talcottville Rd
Vernon, CT 06066
(860) 875-3536
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
7:00 PM
Cheryl Ann (Ferrie) Mann


1958 - 2020
Cheryl Ann (Ferrie) Mann Notice
61, of Vernon, beloved wife of 35 years of John A. Mann passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, January 26, 2020 after a brief, hard fought battle with ALS. She was born June 23, 1958 in Somerville, Massachusetts, daughter of the late Edmund and Patricia (Murray) Ferrie. After raising her family, Cheryl was employed with the Tolland Board of Education as an assistant cafeteria manager at Tolland Middle School for over 13 years until leaving in 2018 due to her health.

In addition to her beloved husband John, Cheryl is survived by her three children; Kelly Cousens and her husband Steve of Kennebunk, ME, Christopher Mann and his wife Daleesa Ramsden of Suffield, CT. and Elizabeth Sullivan and her husband Max of Longmeadow, MA, her two granddaughters; Alexis and Emma Cousens of Kennebunk, ME and her two brothers; Robert Ferrie of Braintree, MA. and John Ferrie of Weymouth, MA.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a time of visitation on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Rt-83) in Vernon from 4-7 pm with a service to begin at 7 pm. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association- Connecticut Chapter, 4 Oxford Road, Unit 4, Milford, CT 06460. To leave an online condolence please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Cheryl Ann, Mann (Ferrie)
Published in Boston Herald on Jan. 29, 2020
