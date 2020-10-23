1/1
Cheryl Stancato
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cheryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cheryl of Holbrook originally from Dorchester passed away surrounded by family on 10-18-20 after a long hard fought battle with pancreatic cancer.

She is survived by her son Damon Stancato of Holbrook. Mother to the late Shane Stancato. Devoted sister to the late Donna Finn of Dorchester. Karen Martindale and the late Bill Martindale of Attleboro. Loving aunt to Kelli and Billy Martindale of Attleboro. The late Kim Finn and her son Kevin Kilmartin of East Bridgewater.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the mspca as Cheryl was an avid animal lover.

Services will be held Wednesday Oct 28th at Saint Ann's church on Neponset Ave in Dorchester at 6pm.



View the online memorial for Cheryl Stancato

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Service
06:00 PM
Saint Ann's church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved