Cheryl Stancato

Cheryl of Holbrook originally from Dorchester passed away surrounded by family on 10-18-20 after a long hard fought battle with pancreatic cancer.She is survived by her son Damon Stancato of Holbrook. Mother to the late Shane Stancato. Devoted sister to the late Donna Finn of Dorchester. Karen Martindale and the late Bill Martindale of Attleboro. Loving aunt to Kelli and Billy Martindale of Attleboro. The late Kim Finn and her son Kevin Kilmartin of East Bridgewater.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the mspca as Cheryl was an avid animal lover.Services will be held Wednesday Oct 28th at Saint Ann's church on Neponset Ave in Dorchester at 6pm.