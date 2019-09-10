Boston Herald Notices
James A. Murphy & Son Funeral Home
1020 Dorchester Ave
Dorchester, MA 02125
617-265-9840
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Murphy Funeral Home
1020 Dorchester Avenue
Dorchester, MA
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Church of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish
800 Columbia Road
Dorchester, MA
Burial
Following Services
Mt. Benedict Cemetery
409 Corey Street
West Roxbury, MA
In Dorchester, formerly of South Boston, died September 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert M. Lee. Loving mother of Robert M. Lee of Dorchester, Steven M. and his wife Patricia Lee of Braintree, Donna M. and her husband Gerard McMahon of Dorchester, James M. Lee of san Diego, California, and Christine M. and her husband Steven Irwin of Plymouth. Sister of John and his wife Dorothy Sullivan of West Roxbury, James and his wife Candy Sullivan of Whitman, and Margaret and her husband William Manning of Hingham. Devoted "Nana" of Steven, Brian, and Sean Lee, Caitlyn, Colleen, and Daniel McMahon, Brianna Lee, and Kyleigh Dacey. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Christina's life by gathering for visiting hours in the Murphy Funeral Home, 1020 Dorchester Ave., DORCHESTER, on Wednesday, September 11, from 4-8 P.M. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Margaret Church of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish on Thursday morning, September 12, at 10 A.M. Burial will follow in Mt. Benedict Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations in Christina's memory may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284, www.dana-farber.org/gift. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com. Funeral Home handicapped accessible with ample parking.



Published in Boston Herald on Sept. 10, 2019
