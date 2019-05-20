Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for CHRISTINE SQUILLACIOTI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHRISTINE SQUILLACIOTI

Notice Condolences Flowers

CHRISTINE SQUILLACIOTI Notice
of Tewksbury, formerly Chelsea, died May 16, 2019 at age 77. Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Squillacioti Sr., who died in 2013; beloved mother of Joseph Jr., Thomas, Susan, Mark and his wife Katie; cherished grandmother of Ashley and Eliana; loving daughter of the late Theodore and Victoria Staskiewicz; dear sister of Richard Staskiewicz and the late Daniel Stevens. She worked at Lombardo’s of East Boston, and Gillette in Andover, and enjoyed Bingo nights every Wednesday. At her request, services were private. Visit: www.tewksburyfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/christine-squillacioti
Published in Boston Herald on May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.