of Tewksbury, formerly Chelsea, died May 16, 2019 at age 77. Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Squillacioti Sr., who died in 2013; beloved mother of Joseph Jr., Thomas, Susan, Mark and his wife Katie; cherished grandmother of Ashley and Eliana; loving daughter of the late Theodore and Victoria Staskiewicz; dear sister of Richard Staskiewicz and the late Daniel Stevens. She worked at Lombardo’s of East Boston, and Gillette in Andover, and enjoyed Bingo nights every Wednesday. At her request, services were private. Visit: www.tewksburyfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/christine-squillacioti
Published in Boston Herald on May 20, 2019