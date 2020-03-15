|
of Mattapan, March 9, 2020. At age 92. Wife of the late Lemuel E. Taylor, Sr. Beloved mother of Lemuel E. Taylor, Jr., of Mattapan, Dr. Gary L. Taylor of Quincy, Christy M. Foster and her husband Timothy of Dorchester, Tyrone R. Taylor and his wife Denetra of Randolph and the late Douglas R. Taylor. The twelfth of fourteen children born to the late Fannie (Barton) and W. Joseph West, she is survived by one sister, Marlouise Fletcher and her husband Samuel of Fayetteville, NC, 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren, extended family and a host of friends. Visiting with the family Friday, March 20, 2020, 10-11 AM at The Historic Charles Street, AME Church, 551 Warren Street, Roxbury. Eastern Star and Usher Services will begin at 11 AM. Funeral service begins at 11:30 AM. Interment, Forest Hills Cemetery, Jamaica Plain. Donations may be made in Mrs. Taylor's memory to The Great Grandparents, C/O Charles Street AME Church. Arrangements Davis Funeral Home of Boston. To post a sympathy message visit www.DavisofBoston.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 15, 2020