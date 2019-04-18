|
|
died suddenly, at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton, after a long battle with the disease of addiction on April 12, 2019. Chris is survived by his daughter, Rachel Horne of Maine.He was the second son of Richard and Nancy (McCarthy) Horne of Weymouth and was predeceased by them and his older brother Richard Horne of Winchester. He leaves his sisters, Patricia Horne of Franklin, MA and Donna Cerkez of Weymouth and his brother, Kevin Horne of Wilbraham. He is survived by his sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews and those he considered ever a part of his family.His sense of humor would light up any gathering and he will be missed.A celebration of his life is being planned for family and friends on May 4, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Charles Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Gavin Foundation 675 East 4th St. PO Box E-15 South Boston, MA 02127.For complete obituary visit www.oterifuneralhome.com.The Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home is honored to assist the Horne family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/christopher-m-horne
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 18, 2019