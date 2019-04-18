Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles F Oteri And Son-Franklin Funeral Home
33 Cottage St
Franklin, MA 02038
508-528-0011
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Charles F Oteri And Son-Franklin Funeral Home
33 Cottage St
Franklin, MA 02038
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Horne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher M. Horne

Notice Condolences Flowers

Christopher M. Horne Notice
died suddenly, at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton, after a long battle with the disease of addiction on April 12, 2019. Chris is survived by his daughter, Rachel Horne of Maine.He was the second son of Richard and Nancy (McCarthy) Horne of Weymouth and was predeceased by them and his older brother Richard Horne of Winchester. He leaves his sisters, Patricia Horne of Franklin, MA and Donna Cerkez of Weymouth and his brother, Kevin Horne of Wilbraham. He is survived by his sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews and those he considered ever a part of his family.His sense of humor would light up any gathering and he will be missed.A celebration of his life is being planned for family and friends on May 4, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Charles Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Gavin Foundation 675 East 4th St. PO Box E-15 South Boston, MA 02127.For complete obituary visit www.oterifuneralhome.com.The Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home is honored to assist the Horne family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/christopher-m-horne
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now