April 30, 2020 of South Boston Beloved Son of the late Jane and Rako Nikolla. Beloved Brother of the late Dhimitri Nikolla and His Wife Rose. Devoted Uncle of Donna Driscoll and her Husband James and Victoria Nikolla -Resnick and her husband Ron and the late Margarite Great Uncle of James and Tommy Driscoll and Melissa O'Brien and Desiree Potter and Bethany Cannon. Private Graveside Services will be held Saturday May 2nd. in the family lot at Forest Hills Cemetery. Christopher was a veteran of the korean Conflict USAF, traveled the world and lived a long and happy life with his family.In lieu of flowers donations in Christopher's memory may be made to St. George Cathedral 523 E. Broadway South Boston, MA. 02127 www.spencerfuneralservice.com.
Published in Boston Herald on May 2, 2020.