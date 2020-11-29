Wilk, 62, of Norwood, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, November, 16, 2020 in Gdansk, Poland.
Chris, one of five siblings, was born in Wroclaw, Poland on March 10, 1958, to Halina and Jan Wilk. After attending technical school, he moved to Paris, where he lived until 1978. He later moved to East Boston, where he met and married Natalia (Zawidow) Wilk in 1979. They raised two children: Anna and Christopher. Chris was a thirty-year employee of United/Continental Airlines. During those years he made countless friends from all over the world doing a job he loved.
Chris was an amicable and kind person, who enjoyed chatting with everyone he met. His sharp mind and sense of humor enabled him to connect with anyone. Chris was also a thoughtful and selfless individual who put others first. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, son, and brother; he worked tirelessly to provide for his family. He taught his children how to be responsible and to always "do the right thing"
In April 2017, Chris received a successful liver transplant that gave him a second chance at life. During the last three years, he finally had time to enjoy retirement with his wife at his side. He was a good friend and neighbor.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife Natalia Wilk; his children, Anna and Christopher; his sister, Elzbieta Dzierka; his brother, Bogdan Wilk and sister-in-law Halina Dziedzic; his sister-in-law, Irena Zytkiewicz. He will be missed by his family, friends, and neighbors.
A private funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020, with the burial ceremony in Highland Cemetery, Norwood. A celebration of Christopher's life will be planned at a future time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or a charity of one's choice
