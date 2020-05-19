Claire J. (White) Dame
May 13 of (Beachmont) Revere at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Chester T. Dame. Loving mother of Thomas M. Dame and his wife Geraldine of Cambridge, Robert F. Dame and his wife Margaret of Virginia, Stephen J. Dame and his wife Karen of Tewksbury, and Timothy C. Dame and his wife Carolyn of Saugus. Daughter of the late Michael and Nellie (Doyle) White. Dear sister of the late Rita Catalucci, Gerald M. White, and Melvin J. White. Adored grandmother of Catherine, Stephen, Jonathan, Christopher, Andrew, Nicholas and Andrea. Much beloved sister-in law of Mary Aileen Dame M.D. and Prudy Dame of Reading, and Pauline White of Malden. A private celebration of Claire's life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Claire's memory to the PACE program at the East Boston Neighborhood Health Alliance @ donatenow.networkforgood.org/. The entire family is deeply grateful to all of the dedicated and compassionate people at the PACE Center in Winthrop who took such wonderful care of Claire in her final years. For condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com.



Published in Boston Herald on May 19, 2020.
