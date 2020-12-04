1/1
Claire L. (Allen) McCarthy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Claire's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Of South Boston passed away after a brief illness due to complications from COVID-19 on November 30, 2020. Beloved wife of Joseph L. McCarthy. Devoted mother of Joseph L. McCarthy Jr. of Franklin, Maureen Manning and her husband Kevin of South Boston. Sister of Anne Wieners and James Allen and the late Therese Murray, Joseph Allen, Thomas "Lefty" Allen, Fawny Arena, Mary Sheehan, and Rita Nave. Grandmother of Connor, Evan and Torin McCarthy and Chloe Manning. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass in Gate of Heaven Church 615 East Fourth Street South Boston on Monday Dec. 7th at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Claire was a member of the Castle Island Association and loved to crochet, she's made many blankets for nieces, nephews and friends over the years. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Claire can be made to any local South Boston Charity. Arrangements by O'Brien Funeral Home 617 269 1600



View the online memorial for Claire L. (Allen) McCarthy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Gate of Heaven Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-1600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Brien Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 3, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. I will miss our get togethers at Maureen and Kevin's
Jennifer & Joe Jackson
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved