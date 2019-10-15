|
|
of Revere formerly of Lynn, on October 13, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Swampscott on November 8, 1935 to the late Walter and Mary (Price). Beloved husband of 42 years to Jeannette (Vannelli). Devoted father of Bruce Morrison of Danvers, Dwight Morrison and his wife Suzanne of Danvers, and Brian Morrison of Revere. Cherished grandfather of Christopher Morrison and his wife Katie, and Connor and Cameron Morrison. Adoring great grandfather of Blakely. Dear bother of Stewart Morrison of Nahant, and the late William Morrison. He also leaves behind countless friends who he would do anything for. Clark graduated from Lynn English class of 1953. He retired from Polaroid in Cambridge after 36 years. Clark was a member of the Gannon Golf Club for 35 years and most recently the Nahant Golf Course and was a former member of Tony C's in Nahant. He will always be remembered for his generosity and kindness. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Funeral from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home 128 Revere St, Revere on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 9:00am. Funeral Mass at St. Anthony's Church at 10:00am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Clark's name to Merrimack Valley Hospice, 360 Merrimack St, Lawrence, MA 01843. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com
Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno
Funeral Home
View the online memorial for Clark, Morrison
Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 15, 2019