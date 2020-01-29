|
|
88, of Malden, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at home. Beloved husband of Barbara (Ross) Stefanilo. Loving father of Michael Stefanilo and his loving companion Linda Barrowclough, Joanne Curtis and her husband Philip, Jeanne Jordan and her husband Stephen and the late Daniel Stefanilo and his surviving wife Nancy McMahon and ex-wife Karol Stefanilo. Red was predeceased by his loving daughter-in-law Kathleen Stefanilo. Adored grandfather of Teddy, Timmy, Amy, Michael Jr., Nicole, Daniel, Patrick, Andrew, Matthew, Chris, Katelyn, Elizabeth, Emily, Stephen, Adam, Amanda, Jared, Brandon and Jennifer. Cherished great-grandfather of Colin, Owen, Gavin, Lila, Keira, Ava, Jackson, Austin, Benjamin, Cayden, Callie, Christopher, Hannah, Callie, Olive, Ellie, Noah, Preston, Blake, Nick and Maddie. Caring brother of Barbara Breda and the late Helen Trabucco, Anna LaSpesa, Antoinette Berardino, Marie Lanzarone, Charlie and Nicholas Sefanilo, Arthur Loretti, Shirley Moreschi and Marie Rega. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Red was a Korean War Army Veteran and retired from the military with 40 years of service to his country between active and reserve duty. He was life-long member of the Joseph L. Mottolo VFW post 4524. Family and friends will honor Red's life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach St. REVERE on Thursday, January 30th from 4Pm to 8PM and again at 10AM Friday morning before leaving in procession to St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Revere for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in his honor at 11AM. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett, MA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Red's memory to any Military Charity. For guestbook and donations please visit www.vazzafunerals.com
Vazza Funeral Home
www.vazzafunerals.com
REVERE
View the online memorial for Clement D. "Red", STEFANILO JR.
Published in Boston Herald on Jan. 29, 2020