Boston Harborside Home of JS Waterman & Son-Waring-Langone
580 Commercial Street
Boston, MA 02109
(617) 536-4110
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Leonard Church
320 Hanover St.
Boston, MA
Clementina (Mirabella) Trovato

Clementina (Mirabella) Trovato
of Boston’s North End passed away on June 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Philip Trovato. Loving sister of Leonora Sapienza of Roslindale, John “Sonny” Mirabella of the North End, the late Catherine Catania, Nolan Mirabella, Salvatore Mirabella, and Joseph Mirabella. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 10am in St. Leonard Church, 320 Hanover St., Boston. There are not visiting hours. Interment will follow in St. Michael Cemetery, Roslindale. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Clementina’s memory to St. Leonard Restoration Fund, 320 Hanover St., Boston, MA 02113. For online condolences and/or directions, please visit: www.bostonharborsidehome.com Waterman-Langone at Boston Harborside 617-536-4110 http://www.lastingmemories.com/clementina-mirabella-trovato
Published in Boston Herald on June 4, 2019
