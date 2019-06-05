|
of Weymouth, formerly of South Boston, died June 2, 2019 after a long illness. She was 49. Colleen worked as a letter carrier at the Dorchester Center post office. She devoted her life to her family as a loving wife and mother. She was the beloved wife of Richard Hogan. Loving mother of Katharine Mullen of Dorchester, Susan Hogan, Francis Hogan, Grace Hogan, and Richard J. Hogan, Jr., all of Weymouth. Caring daughter of Susan (Kenney) Ridge of Dorchester and the late Michael Ridge, formerly of South Boston. Sister of the late Michael Ridge, Jr., formerly of South Boston. Daughter-in-law of Frank and Mary Hogan of South Boston. Sister-in-law of Lisa Lesogor of East Bridgewater. Also survived by many nieces and nephews; and her cherished pets Sandy and Mick. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday from 9:30 AM - 12 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home SOUTH WEYMOUTH at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital) followed by a funeral service at 12 PM. Burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Colleen may be made to the Melanoma Research Foundation, 1411 K St., NW Suite 800, Washington, DC 20005. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. http://www.lastingmemories.com/colleen-j-ridge-hogan
Published in Boston Herald on June 5, 2019