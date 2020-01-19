|
Of Saugus, age 94, January 16th. Wife of the late John E. Morra. Loving mother of John S. Morra & Lisa A. Morra both of Saugus. Sister of the late Joseph Rainone. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend visiting hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Monday, 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the funeral home on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a funeral mass in Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St. Saugus at 10:30 a.m. Interment Riverside Cemetery, Saugus. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to at . For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Jan. 19, 2020