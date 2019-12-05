|
Heaven gained another angel when Connie Christo was greeted at the gates of Heaven on December 3, by the love of her life since 14 years of age, Charlie, her daughter Nancy, her sons Billy and Stephen, and her grandson Eric. Life will not be the same for her son Rick and his wife Nancy, who made sure the last few years of her life were filled with laughter and joy. Her daughter-in-laws, Stephanie and Jeannie, and grandchildren, Bobby, Nicole, Michelle, Anthony and Shawn and her great-granddaughter Alissa will miss her generous heart, welcoming smile, and delicious baked goods. Dear sister of George Haley, Larry Haley, Eleanor LeBlanc, the late Lorraine Andon, Harold Haley, Barbara Kirylo, and Norma Corliss. Elie and Larry will miss their weekly Tuesday card games, but Ricky and Elie taught George to play in Connie's honor today, so the tradition may continue! Funeral from the Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home, 140 Otis St., Cambridge, Saturday at 9AM followed by a Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church, 49 Sixth St., Cambridge at 10AM. Visiting Thursday 4-7PM. Interment will be at the Mt. Auburn Cemetery immediately following services. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you be kind, and do something special for someone you love. Connie would like that.
Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 5, 2019