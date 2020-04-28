|
|
Of Stoneham, formerly of Chelsea, April 22nd. Devoted daughter of the late John and Concetta (Passariello) Stec. Beloved sister of Theresa Moore of Chelsea, John Stec of FL, William Stec of Lynn, Rosemarie Stec of Stoneham and the late Sophie Orne, Alexander Stec and George Stec. Also lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews. With concern for family members and friends during the Coronavirus Pandemic, Funeral Services and Interment at Lindenwood Cemetery, Stoneham are private.
Smith Funeral Home
617-889-1177
www.smithfuneralhomes.com
View the online memorial for Constance R. STEC
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 28, 2020