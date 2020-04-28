Boston Herald Notices
|
Smith Funeral Home
Constance R. Stec


1938 - 2020
Constance R. Stec Notice
Of Stoneham, formerly of Chelsea, April 22nd. Devoted daughter of the late John and Concetta (Passariello) Stec. Beloved sister of Theresa Moore of Chelsea, John Stec of FL, William Stec of Lynn, Rosemarie Stec of Stoneham and the late Sophie Orne, Alexander Stec and George Stec. Also lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews. With concern for family members and friends during the Coronavirus Pandemic, Funeral Services and Interment at Lindenwood Cemetery, Stoneham are private.

Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 28, 2020
