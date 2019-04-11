Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark’s Church
Dorchester, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Corey Del Tufo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Corey J. Del Tufo

Notice Condolences Flowers

Corey J. Del Tufo Notice
age 23, of Dorchester passed away suddenly April 8th surrounded by his loving family. Born in Boston, he was raised in Dorchester and Quincy. He worked for Lamberts Rainbow Market in Dorchester. Corey was an avid Skateboarder and was featured on a TV Commercial for Laced Skateboard Shop in Boston and his skateboarding videos can be seen on Youtube. Beloved son of Marie G. Del Tufo and her late partner Keith Boudreau of Quincy and Corey R. Emma and his partner Michelle Barberian of Dorchester. Brother of Kyle Boudreau of Quincy, Jace Emma of Canton, and Frankie Del Tufo-Boudreau of Quincy. Beloved grandson of Francis Del Tufo of Dorchester and Margaret Del Tufo and her partner Richard Carney of Braintree and Stanley and Debra Astrofsky of Dorchester. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Relatives and friends invited to attend a Funeral Mass at St. Mark’s Church, Dorchester Friday morning at 11. Burial Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Corey’s memory to LLOST Foundation P.O. Box 151892 Kingstowne, VA 22315 or at www.LLLOST.org. For complete obituary and guestbook see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200 http://www.lastingmemories.com/corey-j-del-tufo
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now