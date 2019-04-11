|
age 23, of Dorchester passed away suddenly April 8th surrounded by his loving family. Born in Boston, he was raised in Dorchester and Quincy. He worked for Lamberts Rainbow Market in Dorchester. Corey was an avid Skateboarder and was featured on a TV Commercial for Laced Skateboard Shop in Boston and his skateboarding videos can be seen on Youtube. Beloved son of Marie G. Del Tufo and her late partner Keith Boudreau of Quincy and Corey R. Emma and his partner Michelle Barberian of Dorchester. Brother of Kyle Boudreau of Quincy, Jace Emma of Canton, and Frankie Del Tufo-Boudreau of Quincy. Beloved grandson of Francis Del Tufo of Dorchester and Margaret Del Tufo and her partner Richard Carney of Braintree and Stanley and Debra Astrofsky of Dorchester. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Relatives and friends invited to attend a Funeral Mass at St. Mark’s Church, Dorchester Friday morning at 11. Burial Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Corey’s memory to LLOST Foundation P.O. Box 151892 Kingstowne, VA 22315 or at www.LLLOST.org. For complete obituary and guestbook see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200 http://www.lastingmemories.com/corey-j-del-tufo
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 11, 2019