|
|
of Revere passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday August 28, 2019 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late William G. Lagorio Sr. Devoted mother of Peter A. Lagorio of Revere, William G. Lagorio Jr. and his wife Patricia of Revere, Richard J. Lagorio, Siuying Ho, Szewan Ho of Barrington NH and Judith Golditch and her husband Gary of Swampscott and daughter Tanya Golditch of Lynnfield. Adored daughter of the late Joseph J. Cardillo and Grace M. (Caprio). Dear sister of the late Joseph J. Cardillo Jr. and Richard Cardillo. Cherished grandmother of Maria Gritz and her husband Clayton of Topsfield, Peter A. Lagorio of Quincy and Gregory W. Lagorio of Swampscott. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. A visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 8:30am – 9:30am followed by a funeral Mass at Saint Anthony's Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the MSPCA at 350 Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, 02130. For guest book please visit www.buonfiglio.com.
Paul Buonfiglio & Sons - Bruno
Funeral Home
View the online memorial for Corinne M. (Cardillo) Lagorio
Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 30, 2019