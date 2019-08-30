Boston Herald Notices
|
Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
128 Revere Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-3376
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
128 Revere Street
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Anthony's Church
250 Revere St
Revere, MA
View Map
Corinne M. (Cardillo) Lagorio


1933 - 2019
Corinne M. (Cardillo) Lagorio Notice
of Revere passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday August 28, 2019 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late William G. Lagorio Sr. Devoted mother of Peter A. Lagorio of Revere, William G. Lagorio Jr. and his wife Patricia of Revere, Richard J. Lagorio, Siuying Ho, Szewan Ho of Barrington NH and Judith Golditch and her husband Gary of Swampscott and daughter Tanya Golditch of Lynnfield. Adored daughter of the late Joseph J. Cardillo and Grace M. (Caprio). Dear sister of the late Joseph J. Cardillo Jr. and Richard Cardillo. Cherished grandmother of Maria Gritz and her husband Clayton of Topsfield, Peter A. Lagorio of Quincy and Gregory W. Lagorio of Swampscott. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. A visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 8:30am – 9:30am followed by a funeral Mass at Saint Anthony's Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the MSPCA at 350 Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, 02130. For guest book please visit www.buonfiglio.com.

Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home

Funeral Home



Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 30, 2019
