Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0482
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
Norwood, MA
View Map
Corinne T. (LaPan) McKenzie Notice
of Norwood passed away on December 19, 2019 at the age of 72. Beloved wife of John "Whitey" C. McKenzie. Devoted mother of Sharon A. Sypek of Norwood and Michelle L. McKenzie of Norwood. Loving sister of Patricia A. Greenwood of Holden and the late Arleen L. Locke. Cherished grandmother of Tayla A. Sypek and John Vincent Paquette. Daughter of the late Raymond D. and Ethel S. (Cairns) LaPan. Corinne was a 1964 graduate of Westford Academy and a 1968 graduate of UMASS Lowell. She was also a member of the Rhododendron Quilters Guild and a retired Teacher for the Norwood Public Schools. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., Norwood, Friday, December 27, 2019 at 10am followed by a funeral mass at 11am at St. Catherine of Siena Church Norwood. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 4-8pm. Burial will be at Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton, MA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to the MSPCA 350 South Huntington Ave

Boston, MA 02130.

Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 23, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -