Floyd A Williams Funeral Home Inc
490 Columbia Rd
Boston, MA 02125
(617) 436-5592
More Obituaries for Courtland Roberts
Courtland McClaren Roberts Notice
Courtland McClaren Roberts, fondly known as "Corkey", age 66, of Dorchester, Massachusettspassed on Saturday, October 26, 2019,surrounded by his beloved wife, Mrs. Annette Ann Roberts. He also leaves to cherish in his memory; his daughter, Meka Roberts Lightning of Pensacola, Fl.& his loving mother, Rita Greene of Marion, MA.
A Celebration of Lifewill be held Friday, November 8, 2019 from the Morning Star Baptist Church, 1257 Blue Hill Ave, Boston.The Funeral Service will begin at 11AM with a Waking Period commencing from 10-11AM.
A Graveside Service with Military Honors is scheduled for Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 2PM in Massachusetts National Cemetery - Bourne, MA.
ARRANGEMENTS ENTRUSTED TO:
Floyd A. Williams Funeral Home, Inc.
www.floydawilliamsfuneralhome.com
(617) 436-5592
Published in Boston Herald from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019
