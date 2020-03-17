Boston Herald Notices
Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home
44 Perkins Street
Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
(617) 522-2500

Cristina Aleman

of Boston, Mar 13th. Daughter of the late Francisco & Jovita (Cruz) Arce. Wife of the late Benjamin Aleman. Mother of Evelyn Aleman-Zuniga, Benjamin, Angelica, Wilson & Adrian Aleman and the late Elsa Iris Aleman. Sister of Heriberto, Jorge, Joseph, Francisco, Consuelo, Maria Anita & Gladys Arce and half sister to Rosin, Carmen, Margarita, Lucy, Moses, Daniel & David Arce. Grandmother of Deanna Lee, Cristina Iris, Tyrone Fernando ll, Adrian, Jr., Christiana Nicole, Isabel & Angelyn. Great grandmother of Adonis Gabriel, Briella, Ahvayah, Anthony & Aalina.

Visiting hours will be at Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home, 44 Perkins Street, Jamaica Plain on TUESDAY, March 17th from 5-8pm.

Funeral at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross, 1400 Washington St, Boston, South End on WEDNESDAY, Mar 18th at 11:30 am for immediate family only.

Interment St Joseph's Cemetery, West Roxbury

[email protected]



Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 17, 2020
