Burns Funeral Home
354 Boston Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 663-3968
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home
354 Boston Road
Billerica, MA 01821
Bayiates of Billerica formerly of Dedham, February 3, 2019, Christos “Chris” Bayiates, age 81. Beloved husband of Judith P. (Leavitt) Bayiates. Devoted father of Veronica Bayiates of Billerica, Edward Bayiates of Milford, MA, Andrew Bayiates of Evanston, Ill and the late Jonathan Bayiates. Brother of Elaine Meconiates and Andrew Bayiates. Loving grandfather of Edward, Andrew, Steven and Ariana. Visiting hours will be held in the Burns Funeral Home, 354 Boston Rd., (Rt. 3A), Billerica, Sunday, February 10, from 2:00 – 5:00 PM. Military Honors will be held at 4:30 PM. Relatives and friends invited.www.burnsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 6, 2019
