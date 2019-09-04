|
36, of Salem, formerly of Revere, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Cherished daughter of Richard and Christine (Harris) Edwards. Loving twin sister of Christine Edwards and the late Tiffany and Violet Edwards. Adored aunt of Christian and Richard Edwards. Cherished granddaughter of Theresa Harris. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Family and friends will honor Crystal's life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach St. REVERE on Saturday, September 7th from 2PM to 6PM with a Funeral Service beginning at 5:45PM in our Chapel of the Resurrection. Committal Service is private. For guestbook and directions please visit www.vazzafunerals.com
