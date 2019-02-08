|
ROGERS Dale Farnsworth, 74, lifelong resident of Ward Hill section of Haverhill, passed on Feb. 5. Business founder of Spring Hill Pure Natural Water and Rogers-Associates, a supply company in the dairy industry. Involved with numerous community organizations and he loved his family greatly. Survived by his wife Marcia (Babson); sons Harold B. and wife Susan Rogers and Dale F. and fianc? Mary Stabile; grandchildren Madison, Abbigale, Parker, Dale Rogers, III and R. Jude Rogers; siblings Richard and wife Betty Rogers and Sherrill and husband Richard Lentini; many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be Mon., Feb. 11, in the Driscoll Funeral Home, 309 So. Main St., Haverhill from 4 to 8 PM. Dale will be laid to rest in a private family service in Elmwood Cemetery, Haverhill. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 E. Ohio St., Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611, The Haverhill Rotary Club and the Highpoint Hospice House, Haverhill. For guestbook, please visit www.driscollcares.com DRISCOLL FUNERAL HOME HAVERHILL 978-374-0000
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 8, 2019